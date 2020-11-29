Varun Dhawan & Sara on Coolie No 1's comparisons with Govinda starrer: It’s a different film with new flavours

Amid frequent comparisons with Govinda starrer, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have set the record straight about their film Coolie No 1. Here’s what they have to say

and Sara Ali Khan’s starrer Coolie No 1 is definitely one of the highly-awaited films of this year. And, after a long wait and the months of teasing, the trailer of the film has been released. The trailer that promises to be a fun filled ride was launched by Varun, Sara and Paresh Rawal through a virtual event. To note, the trailer has been getting an overwhelming response owing to Varun and Sara’s chemistry and the actor’s perfect comic timings. As soon as the trailer dropped, mostly people started comparing the film with Govinda’s 1995 film of the same name.

The Badrinath Ki Dulhania star addressed the same during the trailer launch event and stated that it’s a different film. During a media interaction, when Varun and Sara were asked how different the film is from the original one, they said they are new flavours in the film and it has no link with the Govinda starrer. The georgeous actress said, “It a totally different film. It has no link with the older film. There will be more flavours in it.”

It’s a re adaptation. You will have to watch the film to know about it. It’s will be complete fun film with high entertainment quotient,” added Varun On a related note, Directed by David Dhawan, the movie is a remake of 1995 super hit film that had Karisma Kapoor as a leading lady. The movie that happens to be David’s 45 flick also features Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Jaaved Jaaferi. Coolie No 1 is slated to release on 25 Christmas on Amazon Prime Video. Read Also: Coolie No 1 Trailer reaction: Twitterati welcome Sara Ali Khan & Varun Dhawan's comedy spin with mixed reviews

