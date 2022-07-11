Varun Dhawan says ‘Dragons existed in Poland’ as he shoots for Bawaal in the country; Here’s why

Varun Dhawan is shooting for his upcoming film Bawaal with co-star Janhvi Kapoor. The duo recently wrapped up the Amsterdam schedule of the film and are currently filming for Bawaal in Poland. The co-actors are having a lot of fun shooting together and ever since the duo started filming, they are often giving glimpses of their onset fun on social media. Meanwhile, just a while ago, Varun took to his Instagram stories and shared a video in which we can see the statue of a dragon releasing fire from his mouth. The actor captioned the video as: “Dragons existed in Poland.”

Meanwhile, he also shared video of him enjoying some me time while listening to the music on a water bridge with his headphones on. In another video, we can see the clip of a beautiful water body. While a boomerang video shows Varun beside the water body giving intense looks.

Have a look at Varun’s post:

Talking about the film, Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Bawaal’ will be reportedly shot across three Indian locations and five European countries. For the unversed, ‘Bawaal’ marks the first collaboration between Dhawan and Kapoor. The film is scheduled to hit the screens next year on April 7, 2023. Bawaal is backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Varun is currently basking in the success of his recent release JugJugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. Besides, he will also be seen trying his hands on the horror-comedy genre with Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya with Kriti Sanon.

Talking about Janhvi, the 25-year-old actress is gearing up for the release of GoodLuck Jerry which will be premiering on July 29 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil comedy-crime film Kolamavu Kokila. Next, she will also reunite with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi, for ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’. She will then star in ‘Mili’ opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’.