Varun Dhawan says he ‘ain’t classy’ as he jams shirtless in the gym on favourite song ‘Tum Toh Thehre Pardesi’

Varun Dhawan is known for his hilarious antics and once again, the Coolie No 1 actor proved to be entertaining with his latest Instagram post. The actor shared a video of grooving to Altaf Raja’s song Tum Toh Thehre Pardesi in the gym.

Actor is among the stars who is known for his entertaining and fun side. The Street Dancer 3D star often shares hilarious posts on social media and leaves netizens in splits. And, once again, Varun has left fans laughing with his recent post on Instagram. The Coolie No 1 actor shared a throwback video of working out in the gym on a classic old number by Altaf Raja, Tum Toh Thehre Pardesi and left everyone in awe of his sense of humour.

Taking to Instagram TV, Varun shared a full video of himself dancing on Tum Toh Thehre Pardesi with his trainer in the gym. In the throwback video, the actor is seen clad in just his track pants and white sneakers as he grooved to the old track with his friend and trainer. Sharing the video on social media, Varun wrote, “Tum to thehre pardesi My all time favourite song I ain’t classy.” The hilarious video went viral among the netizens and many were left in splits.

Varun’s friends and colleagues also left hilarious comments on the video. Taapsee also commented on Varun’s video and mentioned that he is the only one who could beat her workout playlist. She wrote, “Can be the only person who can beat my workout playlist.” On the other hand, Siddhant Chaturvedi also commented on the post and wrote, “Oh Ye toh mera waala gaana hai!”

Here is a glimpse of a shirtless Varun Dhawan jamming on Tum Toh Thehre Pardesi in the gym:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen next in Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The film is a remake of the 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer. Recently, Varun shared a new poster of the film with a COVID 19 twist on it. Varun’s face was covered with a mask in the same. While the new release date of the film is awaited, Varun and Sara’s fans are looking forward to seeing them in the remake of the classic comedy.

