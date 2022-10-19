Varun Dhawan says he has done films with 'cringe-worthy' moments in VFX: Couldn't say it back then

Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of Bhediya. With this, he will be reuniting with his Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon and the film will be released in theatres on November 25 this year. Apart from Varun and Kriti, the horror-comedy also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee. Bhediya is helmed by Amar Kaushik and is produced by Dinesh Vijan. Today, as the Student Of The Year actor completed 10 years in the industry, the makers unveiled the trailer of Bhediya.

At the trailer launch event of Bhediya in Mumbai, Varun said that he has always kept an ear out to hear what the audience has to say. "There was a time, even I thought with arrogance that everything was working. But then there is always room to improve. I just want to enjoy, hear the audience, and work with directors like Amar (Kaushik) or a producer like Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan). I have done films that had cringe-worthy moments in the VFX. I couldn't say it back then, but now, I feel a little more responsible," Dhawan said.

About Bhediya

In Bhediya, Varun plays the role of Bhaskar, who turns into a wolf in Arunachal Pradesh and creates mayhem, while Kriti essays the character of Dr. Anika. Varun and Kriti's Bhediya is the third film in producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe. Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie Stree, is directing the film. The second in the series was Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's film.

Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan's work front

Apart from Bhediya, Kriti will feature next in Shehzada co-starring Kartik Aaryan, which is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. She also has Adipurush with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh. Varun, on the other hand, will be seen next in Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor, which is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.