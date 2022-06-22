Varun Dhawan says he was 'dying' to work with Kiara Advani; Reveals approaching Raj Mehta for JugJugg Jeeyo

Varun Dhawan is one of the most talented actors in the Bollywood industry. Currently, the Dilwale actor is awaiting the release of their much-anticipated film, 'JugJugg Jeeyo.' The film also features Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles alongside Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. Helmed by Raj Mehta, who earlier backed the 2019 hit film Good Newwz. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios. It is slated for a theatrical release on June 24, 2022.

Now, in a recent interview with India Today, the actor who made his debut with the 2012 film, Student Of The Year opened up about working with Kiara in JugJugg Jeeyo. Varun revealed that he was dying to work with the actress. "We did one song and it did so well. So I just wanted to work with her as an actor and felt that our jodi or pair didn't get the limelight it needed or the platform. So this was perfect for both of us," said the actor. To note, Varun and Kiara collaborated for the first time on his 2019 film Kalank's song, First Class.

Later, the Judwaa 2 actor said that he approached Raj Mehta for JugJugg Jeeyo. He said that they were stuck in the COVID-19 pandemic and did not know whether to start a film or not. He said that he knew Raj (Mehta) pretty well since he had assisted on Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Further, Varun added, "I have a friend who is very close to Raj and he told me about the JugJugg Jeeyo script and asked me to speak with him. But, I got to know that Raj was hesitant to talk to me about this film, he wasn't sure if I would be keen on doing it." Later, the actor said that he called Raj and gave him two-three bad words and told him, "Are you mad?' If you have something good please come to me." Then, Varun went to Raj and took the script and that's how he landed the role.

Meanwhile, On the work front, Varun will be seen next in Bhediya and Bawaal.

