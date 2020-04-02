Varun Dhawan says he was part of Salman, Karisma’s Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge & Lolo and his social banter is proof

Varun Dhawan revealed that he was part of Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge

Today, Karisma Kapoor took to social media to post throwback photos from her film with titled Dulhan Hum le Jayenge (2000) as the film clocked 20 years. In the photos, Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan are seen shooting on top of a yatch and besides a host of comments by the fans, one comment that caught our attention was a comment by . Yes, Varun Dhawan left a comment reminding Karisma Kapoor that he was also present while Salman Khan and Karisma shot in Mauritius for the song. Later, Karisma Kapoor replied that she remembers that Varun was there. Now since Dulhan Hum le Jayenge was directed by Varun Dhawan’s father, David Dhawan, therefore, it comes as no surprise that Varun accompanied daddy during the shoots. And also since Dulhan Hum le Jaayenge was released way back in 2000, and Varun made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with SOTY, therefore, we are sure that Varun was learning the ropes of acting back then.

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, since the nation is under a lockdown, B-town celebs are in quarantine, and after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to contribute generously to the PM's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations fund also called as PM-CARES fund, Varun Dhawan, and Karisma Kapoor, amidst a host of other actors, announced their contribution towards PM CARES and Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund. Talking about Coronavirus, the death toll in India increased to 53 after a 52-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Gujarat. As of now, there are 1637 active cases in India.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite and next, he will be seen in David Dhawan’s remake of his own film- Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan.

