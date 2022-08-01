Varun Dhawan says he's 'comfortable' doing massy films; Reveals he always wanted to do a film like Bhediya

Varun Dhawan is one of the most talented actors in the industry today. The actor made his debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt in the lead role and has never looked back ever since. Varun has impressed the audience in all his movies. Later, he starred in many films like Main Tera Hero, Badlapur, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dilwale, Sui Dhaaga, and many more.

Now, in the latest interview with the Times Of India, Varun talked about how he is comfortable doing massy entertainers. He said that he just wants to do crowd-entertainers and massy films. Further, he added that he feels that working with good directors like Shoojit Sarkar, Nitesh Tiwari, and Sriram Raghavan has helped him grow. The actor also said that he always wanted to do something like Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya and it is something that hasn’t been done in recent times. "Working with Dinesh Vijan (who is producing it) after Badlapur was great. I told him, ‘ Tu hamesha mere paas itni tedhi films kyun leke aata hai?’ He said, ‘ Usme hi mazaa hai, I want to put you in an uncomfortable zone,'" Varun added.

Varun said that even after doing films like October and Badlapur, which won him critical acclaim, he still feels more comfortable doing massy entertainers and Every time he walks into a set to play a character that is very different from what he has played in the past, it gives him jitters and also scares him, which is good as it often brings out the best. "Even if you are doing a massy entertainer, you need to figure out newer ways of entertaining the audience. I can’t still be doing what I did in Main Tera Hero," he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will star next in Bawaal, and Bhediya.

