Varun Dhawan says his life changed after marrying Natasha Dalal; Jokes about how their clothes get mixed up

Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug, Maharashtra. The close-knit wedding was a dreamy affair with only family members and close friends in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ever since then, the Student of The Year actor often treats fans with adorable pictures with his ladylove on his social media handle. Now, the Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya actor opened up about how his life changed after marrying Natasha.

Talking to India Today, Varun revealed that he had no plans of getting married but his idea changed soon after Natasha entered her life. He said that his wife just got this fudgy, comfortable feeling. "It felt like somebody added pillow on your head that kuch bhi ho jaye, you’re safe. Don’t worry, I got you. So, for me that’s marriage," said Dhawan. Later, the actor said that their clothes often get mixed in the wardrobe. ''Kya hota hain ki aapka jo cupboard hain, uske andar ladkiyon ke kapde aa jaate hain. Mistake se jeans nikalta hoon and I try wearing it and I see it's Natasha’s jeans. This happens a lot. The clothes get mixed up. Obviously, you're sharing your lives together. But it's totally okay.''

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun has returned to entertain his audience with his recently released film, JugJugg Jeeyo. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor alongside Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. Next, he will star in Bhediya starring Kriti Sanon in the lead. It will release theatrically on 25 November and is directed by Amar Kaushik. Next, he also has Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor, which is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will be released on April 7, 2023.

