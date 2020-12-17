Varun Dhawan says Natasha & he wouldn’t mind living in together; Reveals when he felt they have to get married

Varun Dhawan, who has been dating Natasha Dalal for years now, has opened up on his wedding plans in a conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

has been one of the most eligible bachelors in B-town and the are no second thoughts about it. While he enjoys a massive fan following, he continues to head over heels love with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal. In fact, it’s been a while since there have been speculations about Varun and Natasha’s wedding. Needless to say, everyone has been waiting for the Student of The Year actor to tie the knot with his ladylove and it will, undoubtedly, be a grand wedding.

During his recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Varun spoke about when he decided to get married to Natasha and admitted that he and his lady didn’t mind being in a live in relationship. “I think after a certain period when you decide that you want to live with each other, like me and she would have like not mind living together, having a living in scene,” he added. However, his parents were a little, apprehensive about it.

Speaking about the wedding, Varun admitted that the thought of tying the knot came to his mind after he saw his brother, Bhabhi and his niece. He said, “Marriage obviously now coming into this time period, after you have been with someone for so long, I felt like getting married is after I saw my brother and my Bhabhi and after they had, my niece has come, Nyra. So, when I saw my niece, is like this is good! And even Natasha, I think her parents and she has been pretty chilled in that sense.”

Well, while the speculations about Natasha and Varun’s wedding continue to be rife, the couple is yet to make the big announcement about their big day. As of now, the handsome actor is looking forward to the release of Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan.

Credits :YouTube

