Varun Dhawan says Neetu Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan are paparazzi's favourites; Actress gives credit to Ranbir-Alia

Ever since the film JugJugg Jeeyo has been announced, fans are waiting for it to hit the big screens. The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in key roles. The lead cast is leaving no stones unturned to promote their much-anticipated film. The movie also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in key roles. Recently, Varun Dhawan in a candid interview said that Neetu Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan are the paparazzi's favourite. However, Neetu gave credit to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding for it.

In an interview with India Today, Neetu Kapoor said, "I really don't know how I am doing it, but I just enjoy it. I enjoy people and like talking to them and they (paparazzi) have now become my friends; all of them. I know them by their names now. That's a good thing and I am enjoying this part. Our equation and relations started just before Ranbir-Alia's wedding. They kept asking about the wedding and I kept dodging the question because I didn't know what to say. But, this is fun. I like them."

Then, Varun Dhawan said, "Two people who are very effortless with paps. That is Neetu Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan. They both are competing for the ball."

Sharing details about JugJugg Jeeyo, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu."

To note, JugJugg Jeeyo is backed by Raj Mehta, who helmed Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2019 hit film, Good Newwz, the comedy-drama film is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 24 June 2022.

