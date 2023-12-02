Varun Dhawan says Ranbir Kapoor's Animal 'leaves chaap on you'; Arjun Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu heap praises

The much-anticipated film featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, made its theatrical debut on December 1. The movie not only garnered praise from fans and critics but also achieved impressive collections at the worldwide box office. Bollywood celebrities, including Varun Dhawan, Kunal Kemmu, and Arjun Kapoor, recently watched the film and expressed their admiration for it.

Varun Dhawan encourages his fans to watch Animal

Varun Dhawan recently engaged in a live chat with his co-star from Kalank, Kunal Kemmu. During the conversation, Kunal shared that he had seen Animal and found it lingering in his thoughts. Varun enthusiastically joined in, expressing, "I swear, man. It leaves a chaap on you." He then encouraged everyone to watch the film, praising the excellent work done by Ranbir Kapoor and the entire cast. Take a look:

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram stories to praise the entire team of Animal. He expressed, "Animal is an experience...Ranbir, you are a special once-in-a-lifetime talent that has brought to life a character with fire, pain, madness, and aggression like never seen before on screen...@rashmika_mandanna, you made me feel for your character and your equation with Ranbir with the courage and sincerity you brought in...@iambobbydeol, just pure screen presence, man! Wanted so much more of you, and that's, I guess, the biggest compliment an actor can receive...@anilskapoor, what an actor, what a playa! The gravitas, the power, the honesty with which you made Balbir come alive was par excellence."

He also lauded the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, "The real leader, the captain @sandeepreddy.vanga. Wow, what a vision, what writing, what execution. Unbelievable, the love story of the father-son, redefined, reimagined but told in such a cinematic modern way! Kudos to you and your entire team."

About Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second Bollywood project, Animal, comes after the success of Kabir Singh. Starring Ranbir and Bobby Deol as the protagonist and antagonist, respectively, the film delves into their complex characters. Rashmika Mandanna plays the Tamasha actor's on-screen wife, while Anil Kapoor portrays his on-screen father. The movie was released in theatres alongside Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

