Varun Dhawan says THIS about teaming up with Samantha for Citadel; Opens up on working with Anees Bazmee

Varun Dhawan is currently on a high with the great responses received by his latest outing Bhediya . The actor has impressed both the audiences and critics with his performance in the film, which revolves around the concept of werewolves. When it comes to his upcoming projects, Varun Dhawan has an exciting line-up. He is expected to make his OTT debut very soon, with the spy thriller series Citadel. Pinkvilla has also Exclusively learned that Varun is in talks with director Anees Bazmee for an action film.

In a recent press conference held in Mumbai, Varun Dhawan opened up on Citadel, which also marks his first onscreen collaboration with popular South film star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. "Right now, I’m going to be shooting something which I will announce very soon. I will start something on December 7. Now that you all don’t know what it is. Oh man, I reveal everything," the Bhediya actor quipped when he was asked about his OTT debut. However, Varun Dhawan refrained from revealing more details and said: "We should talk about this later."

Varun on working with Anees Bazmee

Interestingly, the talented actor also confirmed that he is in talks with renowned filmmaker Anees Bazmee, for a new project. "I've been wanting to work with Anees sir for a long time. I admire him, like everyone. He is a brilliant filmmaker. We have been talking about doing something together for a long time and hopefully, it should happen sometime soon. Once it happens, it will be announced. But we are looking forward to working together," stated Varun Dhawan.

About Citadel

Coming back to Citadel, the spy thriller series which is helmed by Raj and DK, will be the Indian adaptation of the International series which is originally created by the director duo, Russo Brothers. The highly anticipated project, which is slated to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, reportedly features a stellar star cast including some of the most popular names in the Indian film industry.

