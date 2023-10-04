Varun Dhawan says THIS on doing sports biopic; praises Sushant Singh Rajput starrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Varun Dhawan, the son of renowned filmmaker David Dhawan, has steadily made a name for himself in the Hindi film industry. His strong acting skills in movies such as Student of the Year, October, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badlapur, Bhediya, and more have solidified his position as a formidable actor. Notably, he's set to become the first actor from his generation to venture into the world of OTT with the series Citadel, helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Recently, the actor has shared his thoughts on being a part of a sports biopic.

Varun Dhawan feels Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was “one of the best biopics made”

During a recent interview with News18, as the excitement for cricket grows among everyone, including Varun Dhawan, the actor was asked whether he would consider starring in a biographical film about a cricketer. There have been discussions in the industry about the possibility of such a biopic. Varun said, “I’m very nervous to do a biopic of a cricketer. I love the game so much, I don't want to get it right only synthetically. If I do then I will need to give it 3-4 years and only do that.”

Speaking about the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Varun further added, “I think it was one of the best biopics made and the way Sushant (Singh Rajput) played the role was really great.”

About Citadel

The Indian adaptation of Citadel will be helmed by Raj and DK, the directors of The Family Man. Citadel is an espionage action series developed by AGBO, led by the Russo brothers. The original series features Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the main characters.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan are delivering intense action sequences in the series. When talking about working with Samantha in Citadel, Varun Dhawan mentioned, “The makers are pushing the envelope. Samantha and I can't be doing something mediocre. She is one of the hardest working actors.”

Varun Dhawan is currently busy with the filming of VD18, directed by Atlee Kumar, who also directed the movie Jawan. This film is expected to be released soon.

