Varun Dhawan says 'try your luck' as niece Anjini Dhawan asks if she can pick his pet dog Joey; don't miss adorable VIDEO

Varun Dhawan's furry friend Joey is more than a pet dog to the actor. The Baby John actor often shares pictures and videos of Joey on his social media account and receives a lot of love from fans. Likewise, he shared a video of his furball enjoying a fun Sunday with the actor's niece Anjini Dhawan.

On August 11, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram Story and shared a video. In the clip, we can see his niece Anjini Dhawan sitting on the floor playing with Joey. Varun can be heard saying, "Try your luck" as Anjini asks if she can pick up Joey. The video is too adorable to miss. Sharing the glimpse, the actor penned, "Joeys new (red heart)" and tagged Anjini.

Take a look:

Varun will be seen making a cameo appearance in Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2. The film will be released on August 15 and stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana with another special appearance of Tamannaah Bhatia.

Dhawan has several projects in hand. He has Baby John where the actor will be showcasing action skills. The film promises to be filled with intense action, thrilling entertainment, and powerful performances.

The film also marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy Suresh and features Wamiqa Gabbi, making her silver screen debut. The electrifying cast includes Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav. Baby John is an S Thaman musical.

Advertisement

Baby John is presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios. A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios production, the film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. Directed by Kalees, Baby John is set to theatrically release on December 25, 2024.

Apart from these, Varun Dhawan also has Citadel: Honey Bunny co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul.

According to a source close to the project, as reported by Pinkvilla, "It’s a pure family entertainer with romance in its backdrop, much like the kind of films that Shashank has made over the years. The premise of SSKTK is very close to the kind of films that Dharma is known for, as it celebrates love with color, music, scale, and a strong star cast. Joining Varun and Janhvi are Sanya and Rohit.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kaumari will be released on April 18, 2025.

ALSO READ: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and others beam with joy at Muhurat Pooja