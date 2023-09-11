Varun Dhawan SEEKS fan captions for beach vacay pics; prepare to be awestruck by their creativity

Actor Varun Dhawan has taken Bollywood by storm with his acting chops and a cute charm since his debut with 2012 movie Student of the Year. Since then, he has experimented with genres and evolved. From Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dilwale to Badlapur and Main Tera Hero, Varun has delivered some spectacular performances over the years. While his acting skills have undoubtedly won over the audiences, his super fit body has also inspired many. In a recent post on Instagram, the actor seemed to be enjoying a beach vacation as he posted three pictures on Instagram wearing shorts and flaunting his well toned body. Sharing the post, he said, “Caption de do. Best one makes it ?” (Give caption).

Fans get creative to suggest captions to Varun Dhawan’s beachy escapade

While Varun Dhawan’s recent pictures from his beach vacation had his fans going gaga, many others filled the comment section with caption suggestions. While a fan commented, “Sun, sea and swagger,” another fan suggested, “B.E.A.C.H.: Best Escape Anyone Can Have.” Meanwhile others said, “Good times and tan lines”, “Long time no sea”, “Sun, sand sea and me - living the best life,” and “Live in the sunshine, swim the sea, drink the wild air”. Notably, Varun’s post has garnered eyeballs and his fans have spilled creativity in the comments section.

Varun Dhawan on the work front

The supremely talented actor, who is known for his commendable work in the comedy genre with movies like Main Tera Hero and Jug Jugg Jeeyo, was seen in Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor this year. Varun is now working on Atlee’s VD18, which is also his first project with the filmmaker. Notably, in a treat for his fans, Varun also gave an update on the Dulhania franchise during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla last month and said that he definitely wants to do it and director Shashank Khaitan is currently working on a script for them.



