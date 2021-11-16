Varun Dhawan sends birthday wishes to Aditya Roy Kapur with a shirtless pic of the duo; See HERE

What’s better than one shirtless hottie? Why, two shirtless hotties, of course! It is Aditya Roy Kapur’s birthday today but it seems the one who’s receiving gifts is us. Actor Varun Dhawan posted a story with his pal Aditya sending him birthday wishes and promising to meet him soon. In the mirror selfie, the two were grinning wide, presumably just before their gym workout session. It’s safe to say, the killer duo killed all their female audience with their tight abs and blinding smiles.

The ‘Coolie No. 1’ actor wrote a short but sweet message on his Instagram story, “Happy bday and see you soon boi”. While Aditya was in boxy shorts and clicking the selfie, Dhawan was in dark track pants standing behind Aditya. It was an extremely sweet gesture, and we are all here for some cute bromance! When it comes to posting cute pictures with heartfelt birthday wishes for his boys, Varun Dhawan is not the one to back out. Just at the start of this month, he posted an adorable picture with Virat Kohli with a message full of appreciation and love for him on his birthday.

See the story here:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, both the actors have been keeping quite busy. Varun Dhawan last worked together with Sara Ali Khan Coolie No.1's remake. He'll next be seen in the love drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta. Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, will next be seen in Om-The Battle Within, starring Sanjana Sanghi, and also in the Thadam remake.

