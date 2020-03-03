Varun Dhawan sends birthday wishes to his ‘chirkut’ Shraddha Kapoor with an adorable picture; See post

As Shraddha Kapoor turned a year older today, her Street Dancer 3D co-star Varun Dhawan wished her in an adorable way.

When collaborated with for Remo D’Souza ABCD 2, their chemistry managed to win millions of hearts. The duo emerged as a fresh jodi and their equation left the audience wanting for more. Not only did Varun and Shraddha shared a great camaraderie on the big screen, but their off-screen chemistry also hogged the limelight. Interestingly, this sizzling jodi recreated their magic early this year with Street Dancer 3D. Certainly, they have been among the audience’s favourite onscreen pair.

So, as Shraddha turned a year older today, all eyes were on Varun who was expected to share a beautiful post for her. And keeping up with the expectation, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya star shared a heartfelt post for the birthday girl. Varun posted a picture of himself with Shraddha wherein he was seen feeding the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actress. Apparently, this picture was clicked during the shooting of their 2020 release Street Dancer 3D. Calling Shraddha Kapoor ‘chirkut’, the Coolie No. 1 actor wrote, “Happy Birthday”.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s birthday wish for Street Dancer 3D co-star Shraddha Kapoor:

Talking about the work front, Shraddha is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming action drama Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is slated to release on March 6 this year. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan has recently wrapped the shooting of his much talked about Coolie No. 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan which will be hitting the screens in May 2020.

Credits :Instagram

