Varun Dhawan sends greetings from chilly Russia and looks suave in formals amid shooting; PIC

Varun Dhawan is one of the most active celebrities on social media. He never misses a chance to post his pictures on Instagram and give a visual treat to all his fans and followers. The star is currently in Russia shooting for his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. With him is his co-star Kiara Advani. Both the stars keep their fans updated daily about their routine and happenings on the set. Today Varun took to his Instagram handle to share pictures of him saying ‘Hi’ from Russia.

In the pictures that Varun posted, we can see the actor looking dapper in a black suit. In the first picture, we can see the actor wearing a white shirt over black pants and a black tie. He has worn a black overcoat and is leaning on a glass window overlooking a gorgeous view. In the next picture, he has kept one hand on the window and posed sideways while looking at the camera. Later, he posted a picture of him standing out amidst the snow flaunting his fur coat and wearing his black glasses. Sharing these pictures Varun wrote, “Hi”.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan has a lot of exciting projects in his kitty. Recently, his look from Bhediya had released and fans loved it. He will be starring opposite Kriti Sanon in this one. There’s also Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis. Varun also has Sanki with Sajid Nadiadwala scheduled to take off sometime next year.

