Varun Dhawan sets fire on stage with his performance & it'll make you want to groove too; WATCH

Varun Dhawan is one of the most entertaining and top-most actors of our times. He is on a roll when it comes to professional life. The actor has a lot of exciting projects in his kitty and that has got all his fans quite excited. Well, we all know that VD is a fabulous dancer and we have seen his dancing skills time and again. Today, a video of the actor dancing on stage at a wedding is going viral and that too for all the right reasons. Varun and his dance is a different vibe altogether and it will make you want to groove too.

In the video, we can see Varun Dhawan dressed in a red suit. He looks dapper as always and is setting a different vibe on the stage altogether. Varun is so energetic that anyone would want to get up and start dancing with him. The actor is dancing to the song from his own movie, Coolie No 1 in which he starred opposite Sara Ali Khan. Be it the lighting on the stage or the background dancers, the entire set-up gives it an award night performance feel.

Take a look:

Varun Dhawan will next feature in Raj Mehta directed romantic drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo. This upcoming film will also star Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles, alongside popular influencer Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. The first look of this film created a lot of buzz.

He also has Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon in the pipeline. Varun Dhawan’s look from the film has gotten all his fans super excited.

