  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Varun Dhawan sets fitness goals as he takes to yoga amid quarantine leaving fans inspired; Watch

Varun Dhawan and Sara AIi Khan will share screen space for the first time in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1
1955 reads Mumbai
Varun Dhawan sets fitness goals as he takes to yoga amid quarantine leaving fans inspired; WatchVarun Dhawan sets fitness goals as he takes to yoga amid quarantine leaving fans inspired; Watch
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ever since the Coronavirus lockdown, Varun Dhawan has been quarantining at home with his parents and since we all know Varun’s love for fitness, the Kalank actor has not compromised on his workout as the actor has been rigorously working out at home. From doing cardio to hard-core weights, Varun often shares sneak-peek of his midnight workout session at home, and today, Varun Dhawan shared a video wherein we can see the actor doing yoga virtually with his trainer. In the said video, Varun Dhawan is seen doing Chandranamaskar at home and clearly, the actor has left us inspired.

In the photos, Varun Dhawan is seen wearing shorts and tee, and as always, he nails his yoga look. Besides Varun, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan and others too have been doing yoga amid quarantine. That said, recently, it was announced that seven Bollywood films namely Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Dil Bechara, Sadak 2, The Big Bull, Khuda Hafiz and Lootcase will be released digitally, and while fans were expecting Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No 1 to also release online, however, it is being reported that Coolie No. 1 will have a theatrical release.

As per reports, the makers of Coolie No. 1 are planning to take the New Year 2021 slot for its release and although the makers of the film were flooded with offers from leading OTT platforms to release the film digitally, however, director David Dhawan wants to release his 45th film in theatres. For all those who don’t know, Coolie No. 1 is an official remake of Dhawan’s 1995 cult comedy of the same name, that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles.

Check out Varun Dhawan's post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan Fanclub (@crazy_varuniacss_fc) on

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement