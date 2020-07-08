Varun Dhawan sets fitness goals as he takes to yoga amid quarantine leaving fans inspired; Watch

Varun Dhawan and Sara AIi Khan will share screen space for the first time in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1

Ever since the Coronavirus lockdown, has been quarantining at home with his parents and since we all know Varun’s love for fitness, the Kalank actor has not compromised on his workout as the actor has been rigorously working out at home. From doing cardio to hard-core weights, Varun often shares sneak-peek of his midnight workout session at home, and today, Varun Dhawan shared a video wherein we can see the actor doing yoga virtually with his trainer. In the said video, Varun Dhawan is seen doing Chandranamaskar at home and clearly, the actor has left us inspired.

In the photos, Varun Dhawan is seen wearing shorts and tee, and as always, he nails his yoga look. Besides Varun, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Sara Ali Khan and others too have been doing yoga amid quarantine. That said, recently, it was announced that seven Bollywood films namely Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Dil Bechara, Sadak 2, The Big Bull, Khuda Hafiz and Lootcase will be released digitally, and while fans were expecting Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No 1 to also release online, however, it is being reported that Coolie No. 1 will have a theatrical release.

As per reports, the makers of Coolie No. 1 are planning to take the New Year 2021 slot for its release and although the makers of the film were flooded with offers from leading OTT platforms to release the film digitally, however, director David Dhawan wants to release his 45th film in theatres. For all those who don’t know, Coolie No. 1 is an official remake of Dhawan’s 1995 cult comedy of the same name, that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles.

Check out Varun Dhawan's post here:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×