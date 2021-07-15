Varun Dhawan sets perfect ‘friendship goals’ with his furry friend; Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon are lovestruck

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan posted a video with his pet dog, and it is all things cute.

Around June, took to his Instagram account and announced his ‘fatherhood’. Well, with this, he meant that he has become a pet parent of a cute beagle. After a few days, he revealed that he named his pooch Joey. And today, we are sure that the video he has posted on his Instagram handle will make your hearts melt. For all those wondering what is the Badlapur actor up to these days, his latest video is an answer.

Varun posted a video with Joey, & it consists of all the activities both of them have been doing while Varun is in the house. From sitting on his shoulder to biting on his laptop, to pulling his shorts, to resting on his lap, there are a lot of cute things these two are doing. It is enough to make you want to become a pet parent yourself. Varun captioned the video as “This is what Im doing #friendshipgoals’.

Your hearts melted, right? Well, it is evident from Varun Dhawan’s smile in the video that he is having a blast with his furry friend these days.

The song ‘Leave The Door Open’ by Bruno Mars plays in the background while Joey continues his mischiefs. Fans started pouring in love the moment he posted the video on his handle.

Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya co-star Kriti Sanon could not hold herself back from commenting on this one. She wrote, “Shhhoooo cute!!!” with a lovestruck emoji, and we can absolutely relate to her.

