Varun Dhawan shares a new PIC but it's his banter with Janhvi Kapoor that steals the show

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Bawaal soon. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will hit screens on 7th April 2023.

Varun Dhawan is basking under the success of his recently released film Bhediya co-starring Kriti Sanon. Fans loved the film and are praising the actor’s performance. The movie, which is helmed by the talented filmmaker Amar Kaushik, features Varun in the role of a young man who develops the power to transform into a werewolf. The actor today shared a picture of himself on his social handle. But it was his fun banter with Janhvi Kapoor that grabbed our attention.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Varun shared a picture in which he is seen posing and standing in the woods. In the caption, he shared a tongue emoji. As soon as he shared the picture, Janhvi Kapoor commented, “What does this caption mean.” Varun was also quick enough to reply and wrote, “janhvikapoor it means u shd eat your cheese.” It is worth mentioning that Janhvi and Varun will be starring in Bawaal. They will share screen space for the first time.

Recently, he also penned a Thank You note for the film's cast, crew, and audiences. "Playing bhediya has been by far the most challenging character I have ever played. The physical exhaustion I used to feel post-doing the transformational scenes I can’t explain. Thank you Amar Kaushik, @maddockfilms @pvijan @officialjiostudios #dineshvijan for this opportunity. To my audience thank u for the love," read Varun
Dhawan's post.

Bawaal is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson and is co-produced by EarthSky Pictures. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will hit screens on 7th April 2023.

