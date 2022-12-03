Varun Dhawan shares a new PIC but it's his banter with Janhvi Kapoor that steals the show

Varun Dhawan is basking under the success of his recently released film Bhediya co-starring Kriti Sanon. Fans loved the film and are praising the actor’s performance. The movie, which is helmed by the talented filmmaker Amar Kaushik, features Varun in the role of a young man who develops the power to transform into a werewolf. The actor today shared a picture of himself on his social handle. But it was his fun banter with Janhvi Kapoor that grabbed our attention.

Varun Dhawan’s Instagram post:

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Varun shared a picture in which he is seen posing and standing in the woods. In the caption, he shared a tongue emoji. As soon as he shared the picture, Janhvi Kapoor commented, “What does this caption mean.” Varun was also quick enough to reply and wrote, “janhvikapoor it means u shd eat your cheese.” It is worth mentioning that Janhvi and Varun will be starring in Bawaal. They will share screen space for the first time.