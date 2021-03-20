Varun Dhawan shares beautiful boat ride pics with wife Natasha Dalal; Clarifies they are ‘not on a honeymoon’

As Varun Dhawan in shooting for Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh, he shared pics of his quality time with his wife Natasha Dalal in the state.

broke a million hearts when he had tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal early this year. It was a private wedding for the couple and ever since then, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor has been enjoying his time with his newlywed wife. Although Varun had resumed work soon after his wedding, he made sure to take his wife along for all the outdoor shoot. And this is what he did as he left for Arunachal Pradesh for the shooting of his upcoming movie Bhediya.

Amid the shooting of his spooky drama, Varun makes sure to spend quality time with his ladylove. And recently, he gave a glimpse of his love filled moments as he enjoyed a boat ride with Natasha in Arunachal Pradesh. In the pic, Varun and Natasha were seen sitting in a boat with a scenic background of the natural beauty of the state. While his audience has been eagerly waiting for an update about the couple’s honeymoon, Varun clarified that they are not on a honeymoon. He captioned the image as, “Not on a honeymoon.”

Take a look at Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s pic from Arunachal Pradesh:

Meanwhile, talking about Bhediya, the movie has been helmed by Amar Kaushik and also features Kriti Sanon in the lead. The makers had announced the movie last month with a teaser poster and along with the release date of the movie. Bhediya, which will mark Varun’s first collaboration with Kriti, will be hitting the theatres on April 14 next year.

