Varun Dhawan shares beautiful pics from his D-Day with Natasha Dalal on their first wedding anniversary

Varun Dhawan broke millions of hearts when he tied a knot with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal in a grand ceremony last year. The couple had been dating each other for a long time before they took the plunge in front of their respective families and close friends. Ever since then, the couple has been dishing out major couple goals and it has been a treat to watch them together. Interestingly, Varun and Natasha are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today and the power couple is inundated with best wishes from across the world.

Amid this, the Sui Dhaaga: Made In India actor also took to social media to celebrate his special day. Taking to his Instagram account, Varun revisited his D-Day and shared some beautiful pics with his bride Natasha. In the pics, Varun was seen dressed in his ivory coloured sherwani while Natasha looked resplendent in her heavily embroidered lehenga. The actor had shared a pic from the jaimala ceremony while the last pic had the couple looking into each other’s eyes soon after tying the knot. Varun had captioned the post as, “1” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s post on his first anniversary:

Earlier, Varun had opened up about how his life has changed after marrying Natasha during a conversation with Filmfare. She said, “Nothing has changed in our relationship after the wedding. I think we’ve known each other for too many years. I’m happy and all, but post the wedding, I’ve also gone deep into work. I’m starting a new film, I had some assignments to complete, there has also been a lot of prep work. I do feel more focused and more anchored. But then again, I’ve just gotten married, so I’m figuring it out myself