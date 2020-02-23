Varun Dhawan shares BTS PHOTOS with Sara Ali Khan post Coolie No 1's wrap up; Calls her 'ek number'

Varun Dhawan has recently shared a few BTS pictures from the sets of Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan. Check them out.

The upcoming movie Coolie No. 1 has piqued the interest as well as the excitement of the fans ever since its inception. A few days back, the star cast of the movie jetted off to Goa to complete the shooting schedule of a romantic number. Post that, they also announced the official wrap up of the movie. Sara Ali Khan and had, in fact, shared photos and videos on social media in order to celebrate the same.

However, it seems like Varun is yet to overcome the hangover related to the sweet memories from the movie which is very much evident from his latest social media post. He has actually shared two romantic BTS pictures with co-actress Sara Ali Khan from Coolie No. 1 in his Instagram handle thereby announcing its wrap up again. He also went on to praise Sara and called her ‘Ek Number’ along with the funny lines that read, “Tere nakhre hamesha uthaunga meri Sara.”

Check out Varun Dhawan’s Instagram post below:

Talking about Coolie No. 1, it happens to be an official remake of the 1995 movie of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. It has been directed by David Dhawan and is co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani. Apart from Varun and Sara, the comedy-drama also features Javed Jaffrey, Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Sahil Vaid in significant roles. The movie has been extensively shot in the exotic locations of Bangkok and Goa. It is scheduled to be released on May 1, 2020.

