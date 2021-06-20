Varun Dhawan shares cute pics with pup Joey; Kriti Sanon suggests 'Friends Reunion' with her dog Phoebe

Today, on the occasion of Father's Day, this pet dad dropped new photos with his 'beautiful boy' Joey and it is all things cute.

is celebrating Father's Day, albeit differently. The actor recently welcomed a new addition to his family -- a pup and named him Joey. He introduced Joey on social media last week and since then has dominated the actor's Instagram posts. Varun recently announced that he named him Joey with the sweetest photos featuring him, Joey and wife Natasha Dalal.

Today, on the occasion of Father's Day, this pet dad dropped new photos with his 'beautiful boy'. In the pictures, Varun can be seen holding Joey just like in the film The Lion King. Wearing a tie-dye set and his hair tied up in a small pony, Varun definitely looks relaxed yet stylish.

Sharing the picture, Varun captioned it, "My beautiful boy JOEY." While fans and followers commented with heart emojis, Varun's co-star Kriti Sanon suggested a reunion. Confused? Well, Kriti has a dog named 'Phoebe' and suggested a 'Friends Reunion'. She commented saying, "Hahaha.. wen should i get my “Phoebe” to meet him.. “Friends Reunion"." For the unversed, Kriti also has two dogs named Phoebe and Disco.

While Zoya Akhtar commented with a love struck emoji, musician Arjun Kannungo wrote, "*Lion king theme song plays*." Check out Varun Dhawan and pup Joey's photos below:

Meanwhile, several other Bollywood celebs celebrated Father's Day on social media. One of them was who shared a series of adorable snaps with his twins Yash and Roohi. Karan also penned a heartfelt message and the kind of father he aspires to be.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar says he aims to teach Roohi & Yash 'inclusivity & humanity in equal measure' on Father's Day

