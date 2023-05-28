Varun Dhawan shares exciting details about Citadel's Serbia shoot schedule; Says 'It's a very big series...'

Actor Varun Dhawan, who recently jetted off to Abu Dhabi, has shared exciting details about his highly-anticipated series, Citadel. Helmed by Raj & DK, the series will also feature Samantha Ruth Prabhu in an important role. Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel was released on an OTT platform and it left the audience mighty impressed. Now, they are eagerly waiting to see Varun and Samantha's series. Varun recently revealed that he will soon head to Serbia to shoot for action sequences.

Varun Dhawan shares details about Citadel

While speaking to PTI, Varun expressed excitement about working on Citadel. He also shared that the audience hasn't seen something like this in India yet. Varun revealed, "It has been amazing working on it. We are going to be filming in Serbia. We have a month-long schedule over there with a lot of action. It is a very big series, nothing like people have seen in India yet." He even added that the makers are 'pushing the envelope'. He went on to call Samantha 'one of the hardest working actors'.

Varun added, "The makers are pushing the envelope. Samantha and I can't be doing something mediocre. She is one of the hardest working actors." The actor even spoke about his upcoming film, Bawaal. He will be seen sharing the screen with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time. He said that he's proud of Bawaal. Varun said, "There are some directors who are on your bucket list. For me, it was Shoojit Sircar (October), Sriram Raghavan (Badlapur) and Nitesh Tiwari (Bawaal). Some of my best performances come out when I work with these directors as they push me. It is amazing and I feel blessed to be working with Nitesh. Bawaal personally is a film I am so proud of. It says something that is the need of the hour."

Bawaal will hit theatres in October this year. Meanwhile, Varun recently made a special appearance in Priyanka's Citadel. He dubbed Priyanka's on-screen father's voice in the 5th episode. Her father's role is played by British-Indian actor Paul Bazely. The speculations doing the rounds suggest that the Indian Citadel might show Varun playing a young Rahi Gambhir (Priyanka's father) and it can be a prequel to Priyanka's Citadel version.

