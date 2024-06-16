Varun Dhawan shares first PIC of his and Natasha Dalal’s daughter as he celebrates Father’s Day: ‘Couldn’t be happier to be a girl dad’

Varun Dhawan recently embraced parenthood as he welcomed his first child with his wife Natasha Dalal on June 3. Fans have been eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the baby girl, and now their wait has come to an end.

As Varun celebrates his first Father’s Day today, the actor dropped a heartwarming picture of his daughter and expressed his happiness.

Varun Dhawan shares cute PIC with daughter on his first Father’s Day

Today, June 16, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and shared a photograph of his newborn. In the picture, the little one’s face was partly hidden as she wrapped her hand tightly around her dad’s finger. The post also contained a snap of Varun’s hand holding his pet dog Joey’s paw.

In the caption, Varun revealed his plans for Father’s Day and conveyed his feelings about being a girl dad. He wrote, “Happy Father’s Day. My father taught me that the best way to celebrate this day is by going out there and working for your family so Il be doing just that. Couldn’t be happier to be a girl dad.”

Have a look at the post!

Fan reactions to Varun Dhawan’s post for his daughter on Father’s Day

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the father-daughter duo in the comments section. One person said, “Happy Father’s Day to you, VeeDee! Cheers to your new fatherhood.” A fan wished, “you already are the best dog dad and now you’ll be the best girl dad. Happy Father’s Day, hero!!” Another user mentioned, “The pair of father and daughter look so cute together!”

Actor Maniesh Paul also commented, saying, “Best best best!!!daughters are a blessing.” Parineeti Chopra exclaimed, “Girl daddd. VD, badaa ho gaya re tu! (VD, you’ve grown up).” Janhvi Kapoor showcased her love with red heart emojis.

Earlier, Varun shared the news of his and Natasha Dalal’s daughter’s arrival with a cute announcement on Instagram. In the video clip, an animated version of his pet dog Joey was seen welcoming his little sister with a sign. The caption read, “Our baby girl is here. Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby.”

