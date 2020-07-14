Varun Dhawan shares a glimpse of nailing ‘uttana padasana’ and shells out inspiration to do Yoga; See Photo

Varun Dhawan took to social media to share a photo of nailing the raised leg pose in his latest photo. The Coolie No 1 star has turned to Yoga amid the lockdown and has been inspiring fans too.

Amid the lockdown, several celebs have taken up new things and activities to pass their time at home. Among them, too has turned to Yoga amid the lockdown and has been sharing photos of how he is learning it everyday. With it, the actor has been inspiring millions of his fans to practise Yoga. Almost everyday, the Coolie No 1 star is seen practising Yoga and nailing a difficult asana. With it, Varun also has been explaining the importance of stretching.

Recently, Varun shared a photo of himself nailing a ‘raised leg pose’ as he practised yoga. In the photo, Varun is seen lying on a mat on the floor. The actor can be seen clad in a white tee with purple shorts. The Coolie No 1 star is seen dedicatedly practising the leg raise asana. Seeing the actor, fans surely would be inspired to workout amid the lockdown. A day back, Varun had shared a photo of stretching prior to the Yoga session and highlighted the importance of it.

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, often Varun is seen spending time with his family. This year, he even celebrated his birthday in self quarantine with family and ladylove Natasha Dalal. On the work front, Varun will be seen with Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No 1. The film is the 45th film of David Dhawan and stars Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Rajpal Yadav, Rajat Rawail, and Johnny Lever. The film is rumoured to be releasing on January 1, 2021. However, nothing has been officially confirmed by the makers.

Here is Varun Dhawan’s photo while practising Yoga:

