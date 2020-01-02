Varun Dhawan shares his cowboy look and Aditya Roy Kapur praises Street Dancer 3D star by calling him Cerrone

Varun Dhawan posted a cowboy look of his which received praise from his Kalank co-star Aditya Roy Kapur. In the picture, the actor is standing at a balcony posing for the camera.

and girlfriend Natasha Dalal were ringing in their new year in Switzerland. Varun and Natasha's pictures from their New Year bash have gone viral on the internet. The couple was seen partying with Jacqueline Fernandez as well as , Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Virat Kohli. Recently, the gorgeous couple was spotted with Jacqueline in a happy mood as they enjoy their lunch together in Gstaad. Fans were happy to see Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez have a fun time while they were away from the city.

And now, just a few hours back, Varun Dhawan posted a cowboy look of his. In the picture, we can see The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor donning a red shirt with a brown coloured jacket and black washed denim. He paired his look with a cool cowboy hat and brown coloured cowboy shoes. The actor is standing at a balcony posing for the camera. We can see the beautiful houses and mountains in the background with lots of snow. Sharing the pic, Varun wrote, "IM a cowboy ridin life."

As soon as Varun posted the picture, his Kalank co-star Aditya Roy Kapur called him Cerrone. For the uninitiated, Donald Anthony Cerrone is professionally known by his ring name "Cowboy". He is an American mixed martial artist and former professional kickboxer.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan and Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D with Sharddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on 24th January 2020.

