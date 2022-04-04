Varun Dhawan shares his fanboy moment with WWE star Triple H as latter retires from WrestleMania; PICS

Varun Dhawan has been one of the most active celebs on social media. He aces the art of keeping his fans intrigued with his social media activities. Amid this, Varun’s recent Instagram posts have been making the headlines for a different reason. After all, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania had shared a glimpse of his fanboy moment with wrestler Triple H. To note, the wrestling superstar has formally retired from WrestleMania.

Varun had shared a pic of himself posting with Triple H and he was beaming with joy standing next to one of his favourite wrestling superstars. He also shared a video of him meeting Triple H as the two were having a conversation. Sharing the pic and the video, Varun wrote, “Thank you hhh @tripleh @wwe. One of my all time favourite wwe superstars hung up his boots at wrestlemania. I was fortunate enough to meet him talk to him about my love of pro wrestling and the rock”.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Varun Dhawan has recently created waves in the industry after he announced his first collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor. The duo will be sharing screen space in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming directorial Bawaal which will be hitting the screen on April 7 next year. Besides, Varun will also be seen in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya with Kriti Sanon which is slated to release on November 25 this year.

