Varun Dhawan shares an interesting birthday post for Street Dancer 3D co star Raghav Juyal; Says ‘Love you’

As Street Dancer 3D actor Raghav Juyal turns a year older today, Varun Dhawan wishes his co-star in a special way.
Varun Dhawan, who is an avid social media user, often grab the eyeballs with each of his Instagram posts. However, this time the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor’s Instagram post is making the headlines for a different reason as it is dedicated to his Street Dancer 3D co-star Raghav Juyal. The dancing star has turned 29 today and is being showered with immense love on social media And while Varun shares a great bond with Raghav, he shared a quirky video of his co-star.

In the video, Raghav was seen imitating Suniel Shetty’s performance in Border wherein he was seen moving towards a tank holding an anti-tank mine. Raghav, who was wearing a black sweatshirt and jeans, was giving a similar performance but holding his jacket as he was moving towards his friends and screaming “Maa! Shakti”. Varun, who seemed to be shooting the video, captioned the video “Happy bday @raghavjual love u.” Interestingly, the Sui Dhaaga: Made in India actor has shared then screen space with Raghav twice in ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D and their chemistry is quite a fun thing to watch.

Tale a look at Varun Dhawan’s birthday wish for his Street Dancer 3D co-star Raghav Juyal:

Meanwhile, talking about Varun’s upcoming projects, he will be seen in the much talked about movie Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. This David Dhawan directorial happens to be the remake of the Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer Coolie No 1 and Varun and Sara will also be seen shaking on the popular track ‘Husn Hai Suhana’.

