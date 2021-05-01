Varun Dhawan shares a pensive post on COVID 19 oxygen shortage: Not for concert tickets, we fought for air
India is hit hard by the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic and recorded over 4 lakh cases on Friday. There is utmost chaos on the social media as also the nation, with people struggling to find beds for the ones down with Covid, and some even struggling for the basic necessity, Oxygen, as there is acute shortage of Oxygen cylinders in places like Delhi, Bengal, and UP to name some. The front line workers are on the go, trying to safeguard the country from health crises, whereas multiple B-Town personalities like Sonu Sood, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn to name some have taken a step forward to help the ones in dire of need.
Even celebrities like Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, are using their social media platform to spread awareness about availability of beds and oxygen at various hospitals. On Saturday, Varun Dhawan wrote a rather pensive post on COVID 19 oxygen shortage. “If we survive this, as I hope we shall, remember that when it came to it, we didn’t fight for land or weapons or house or jewellery. We didn’t fight for concert tickets or fancy designations or religions or politics. We didn’t fight for shares in a company or seat at the table. We didn’t fight for business class tickets or keys to a house by the beach. When all this is over, remember, that we fought for air,” read his Instagram post.
On the work front, Varun recently wrapped up shooting for the much awaited horror comedy, Bhediya with Kriti Sanon in Arunachal Pradesh. The actress had a rather silent birthday celebration on April 24 and is now spending time with his family at home.
Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom team start conversation for an OTT premiere – Rs 150 crore deal expected
Anonymous 24 minutes ago
Babyyy..
Anonymous 59 minutes ago
Talk is cheap! Its these celebs who couldn't stay put in one place, but instead jumped onto traveling using work as an excuse and posting all over social media while your country is literally in abhorant conditions. Shame on you all!