Varun Dhawan shares a post lockdown meme ft Mithun Chakraborty and it will leave you ROFL

Among the actors in Bollywood who are known for their sense of humour, always shines at the top. The handsome actor always keeps his fans updated with his shenanigans, be it while shooting or staying at home. Amid the lockdown, Varun has been sharing updates on social media and often, his hilarious photos leave netizens in splits. However, on Tuesday, Varun dropped a relatable post lockdown meme that featured senior star Mithun Chakraborty and it is absolutely hilarious.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a meme featuring Mithun da in which the actor can be seen trying to hide behind a cycle with a gun in his hand. The meme took a hilarious dig at post lockdown life and shared that one would be as safe from COVID 19 post lockdown as Mithun da was in the photo from the villain’s bullet. The hilarious meme shared by Varun left the internet laughing. Not just fans, even Bollywood stars reacted to Varun’s meme in a funny way.

, however, accused Varun of lifting the meme from somewhere. He commented, “Uthaya hai tumne buddy.” On the other hand, Nupur Sanon, Esha Gupta and other stars were left in splits.

Check out Varun Dhawan’s meme on post lockdown life:

Meanwhile, Varun has been spending time at home amid lockdown. The actor was gearing up for the release of his film, Coolie No 1 co-starring Sara Ali Khan. However, owing to the lockdown, Coolie No 1 was postponed. The film is a remake of 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer and was helmed by David Dhawan. The new release date is yet to be announced.

