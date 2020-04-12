Varun Dhawan shares a selfie of Zoa Morani and REVEALS the actress is discharged from the hospital

Zoa Morani, who was diagnosed with COVID 19 and was being treated in quarantine in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital has been discharged from the hospital reveals her friend and actor Varun Dhawan.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has been spending their time at home and making the best use of this quarantine period. While some are entertaining fans by posting their throwback pictures and workout videos, recently turned a host and was seen quizzing Zoa Morani, who is being treated in quarantine in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital, about her health. Ever since Zoa Morani confirmed the news of herself being diagnosed with COVID 19, she has been the talk of the town. The diva had made the revelation on social media and revealed that apart from her, her father Karim Morani and sister Shaza Morani have also been tested positive of the highly contagious virus.

And it looks like Zoa is fine and is all set to be discharged from the hospital. Recently, Varun reposted a picture of Zoa taken from the hospital where the actress is seen taking a selfie of hers wearing a mask with the doctors standing a bit away from her and waving at the camera. Sharing the pic, Varun wrote, "Our doctors are truly doing a remarkable job." The pic was posted by Zoa on her Instagram story, which read, "Time to say goodbye to my warriors from space and keep them in my prayers forever! Good Bye Isolation ICU. Time for #homesweethome."

Meanwhile, Varun has also been urging fans to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. The Street Dancer 3D actor had donated in a total of 55 lakhs for the PM CARES fund and CM relief fund and announced the same on his social media account. Not only this, Varun even provided meals for the poor who are without home and jobs and to the frontline doctors and medical staff.

On the work front, Varun will be seen next in Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by David Dhawan and is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. It was slated to release on May 1, 2020, but has been postponed due to COVID-19. Apart from this, Varun also has Sunil Khetarpal's biopic as well.

