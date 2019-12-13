Varun Dhawan shares a ‘then & now’ pic with Street Dancer’s Shraddha Kapoor & others; Says ‘Family has grown’

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share a photo with Shraddha Kapoor, Dharmesh, Salman Yusuf, Nora Fatehi and others from Street Dancer 3D cast. The actor compared it with ABCD 2’s team and felt that their family has grown. Check it out.

One of the highly anticipated trailers is of and starrer Street Dancer 3D. The film has been the talk of the town since the time it got kicked off in January this year. Initially, Varun and Street Dancer 3D’s team shot at Wagah border and photos from the same went viral. A day back, Varun shared a poster of himself from the film and today, Shraddha shared her look from the film. Both Varun and Shraddha are reuniting in the film after ABCD 2 and fans are looking forward to it.

Ahead of the trailer launch of December 18, 2019, Varun took to the Instagram story to share a photo of the team from ABCD 2 and compared it with Street Dancer 3D’s cast. The picture was a collage of ABCD 2’s team featuring Varun, Shraddha, Dharmesh, Salman Yusuf and others and the second one had many others like Nora Fatehi, Raghav Juyal and others. In the first picture, Varun and Shraddha were seen posing with other dancers and Remo D’Souza was seen clicking their photo.

(Also Read: Street Dancer: Shraddha Kapoor lights up the internet as she sports kohl eyes & hip look on the poster of film)

In the second photo of the Street Dancer 3D crew, Varun, Shraddha, Salman, Dharmesh, Nora and others can be seen smiling for a photo and once again, Remo turned photographer for the same. Varun wrote, “ Family is grown @remodsouza”

Check it out:

Fans are loving Varun and Shraddha’s swag in the new posters that have been shared by the stars. In Varun’s look, we saw the handsome actor flaunting his chiselled abs while in Shraddha’s look, she managed to look sizzling yet badass at the same time. Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D also stars Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, Dharmesh, Punit J Pathak and others. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More