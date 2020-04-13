Varun Dhawan shares throwback photo with a cop and expresses gratitude to Mumbai Police amid COVID 19 lockdown

Varun Dhawan took to social media to express gratitude to Mumbai Police for their services amid Coronavirus lockdown. The Coolie No 1 actor shared a throwback photo with a police officer. Check it out.

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, police officers across the nation have been working day in and out to ensure that people stay in their homes to prevent the spread of COVID 19. Amidst this, Bollywood stars also have been expressing their gratitude to Mumbai Police for the work being done by them. On Monday, too took to social media to express his gratitude to the Mumbai Police and shared a throwback photo with a cop. The Coolie No 1 actor has been staying at home amidst the lockdown and has been urging the people to do the same.

On Monday, Varun shared an old photo in which he can be seen shaking hands with a Mumbai Police cop. In the photo, the cop and Varun can be seen smiling away and shaking hands before the Coronavirus pandemic began in India. The Coolie No 1 actor can be seen dressed in a black tee with sweatpants and cool shades while the cop is seen in the Mumbai Police uniform. The photo was from a funny incident where Varun called the cops as a prank to catch a paparazzi who was clicking his photos.

Varun shared the photo on Twitter and write “Thank you @MumbaiPolice.” The Actor also shared the same photo on Instagram with a folded hands emoticon. The video of the prank incident that Varun played on a photographer with the help of a cop went viral back then and it left the actor’s fans in splits.

Meanwhile, amid the Coronavirus crisis, the lockdown has been extended till April 30 by Maharashtra CM. The announcement had come on Saturday and the Bollywood actors urged the people to stay at home. On the work front, Varun will be seen in Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The film’s shooting had wrapped up last month and it is directed by David Dhawan. As of now, the film is slated to release on May 1, 2020. However, it may change depending on the lockdown situation in the country.

