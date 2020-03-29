Varun Dhawan shares a throwback pic with mom; Says 'We were always meant to be Through holidays & quarantine'

Varun Dhawan shares an adorable throwback picture with his mom Karuna Dhawan and has requested his fans to keep their family safe.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete lockdown in India for 21 days. This was the first time such a huge step had been taken in the country. Due to the increase in the number of Coronavirus cases, PM has urged citizens to stay indoors and obtain social distancing. Bollywood celebrities have also been urging fans to stay indoors and stay safe. Bollywood celebs who are also in self-isolation have been using this time by sharing some amazing throwback pictures on their social media accounts.

Recently, Varun shared an adorable throwback picture with his mom Karuna Dhawan on his Instagram account. In the pic shared, Varun looks too young and is all smiles while posing with his mom who looks just gorgeous. More than the picture that caught our attention was the Street Dancer 3D actor's caption. He wrote, " Ma and me (with a girl and kid emoji) We were always meant to be Through holidays and quarantine Ma and me were always meant to be together #keepyourfamilysafe." Fans and celebrities have been showering hearts on this cute picture.

Meanwhile, after PM Modi's announcement to stay indoors, some citizens are still ignoring this and roaming outside. Kartik Aaryan and have even created a rap-style video to make their fans understand the need for resorting to self-quarantine and social distancing as precautionary measures. While Kartik's video featured him and his mom, Varun's video had some hilarious clips to connect with his viewers.

Check out Varun Dhawan's picture with his mom here:

On the work front, Varun will be seen in father David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 which is the remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The 2020 film starring Sara Ali Khan has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani.

