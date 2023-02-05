Varun Dhawan, Shehnaaz Gill and others keep it casual as they attend Varun Sharma’s birthday bash: Videos

Varun Sharma, the popular actor-comedian celebrated his 33rd birthday on February 4, Saturday. The Cirkus actor threw a lavish birthday bash for his friends and colleagues from the film industry on Saturday night, at a popular restaurant in Mumbai. The grand birthday bash was attended by some of the most popular faces in the film industry, including Varun Dhawan, Shehnaaz Gill, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma, and others. The pictures and videos from the party are now winning the internet. Varun Dhawan, Shehnaaz Gill, and other attend Varun Sharma's birthday bash

The young crowd-puller of Bollywood attended his Dilwale co-star's birthday bash in style and had a fun interaction with the paparazzi as he made the entry. Varun Dhawan looked dashing in a brown casual t-shirt, which he paired with blue denim trousers, and a pair of black and red printed sneakers. Meanwhile, birthday boy Varun Sharma joined the paparazzi for a fun time, and cut his birthday cake with them. Later, he had a birthday celebration with his close family members and invited guests. Check out Varun Dhawan's video, below:

Shehnaaz Gill looked pretty in a blue shirt dress, as she attended Varun Sharma's birthday bash last night. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress paired her dress with a statement belt. She completed her look with a pair of white stilettos, simple make-up, no accessories, and a sleek ponytail. Sussanne Khan attended the birthday bash with her boyfriend Arslan Goni. The interior designer looked gorgeous in a black knee-length dress. She completed her look with golden accessories and a black handbag. Arslan looked charming in a casual white shirt and blue denim trousers. Check out the videos below:

Aayush Sharma, the young actor attended the bash with his wife, Arpita Khan Sharma. The actor opted for a black and blue checkered shirt, which he paired with a black t-shirt, matching distressed trousers, and statement silver necklaces. Arpita, on the other hand, opted for a black dress, which she teamed up with matching heels and a grey handbag. Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, kept it cool in casuals as they posed together.

