Varun Dhawan shocked with Wajid Khan’s demise; Says ‘He was a genuine soul, I will miss him’

As Wajid Khan breathed his last in Mumbai, Varun Dhawan penned a heartfelt message for the renowned music composer and called him a genuine soul.

A month after Bollywood lost its two of the brightest stars – and Irrfan, the showbiz industry woke up to another jolt this morning as another talented artist breathed his last. We are talking about renowned music composer Wajid Khan who passed away on Sunday at the age of 42. Wajid was known for his work with brother Sajid and the music composer duo had worked in several movies like Hello Brother, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Garv, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, God Tussi Great Ho, Wanted, Main Aurr Mrs Khanna, Veer and Dabangg etc.

Ever since the news of Wajid’s demise surfaced, several Bollywood celebrities have been paying their tribute to ace music director-singer. Joining them, also mourned his untimely demise and admitted of being in grave shock with the news. He shared pictures of himself with Sajid on Instagram and wrote that the latter was close to him and his family. Calling the music composer a genuine soul, the Kalank star asserted that he will miss him. “Shocked and very sad to hear about the passing of Wajid bhai. He was a genuine soul and extremely close to my family and especially my father. The song I am known for #palat is given by him and his brother sajid. He was always loving and caring to me and Rohit did 5 albums with my dad #msk, #partner #chasmebadoor , Mth , Judwaa2. He was a good man and loved by one and all. I will miss you Wajid bhai.” he added.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s post for Wajid Khan:

To note, Wajid passed away at a Mumbai hospital due to kidney infection and even had a transplant a while ago. Salim Merchant also stated that the music composer was on ventilator for the last four days.

