Varun Dhawan showers love on Citadel co-star Samantha on her birthday; Anushka Sharma sends wishes

Varun Dhawan is one of the most promising actors of the younger generation. He has a lot of exciting movies in his kitty and his fans are eagerly waiting for them. Well, one of the most exciting and most talked about projects of the actor is Citadel. The Judwaa actor is teaming up with the Avengers fame, Russo Brothers on Citadel, with Raj and DK as the director. Recently Pinkvilla exclusively told you that South sensation Samantha is all set to play the female lead in this action-packed Amazon Prime series. And today on her birthday, her Citadel co-star Varun has wished her with a sweet post. Even Anushka Sharma wished the star.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Varun Dhawan posted a picture of Samantha who can be seen busy playing with her pooches. In the picture, we can see Samantha clad in a beige coloured salwar kameez. On her lap, we can see a black pup resting and on the other hand, we can see a white pup sitting right next to her. Sharing this sweet picture Varun wrote, “Happy Birthday @samanthaprabhuoffl dog mother wishing all the love happiness and peace. May this be your best year.” Anushka Sharma too posted a picture of Samantha on her Instagram stories to wish her.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Samantha is also gearing up for her Hindi debut with a female-led film produced by Taapsee Pannu. Varun too has a very impressive lineup in place with Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Bhediya, Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming production and Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial for Sajid Nadiadwala. He is also doing another film, Sanki, for Sajid Nadiadwala, however, there is still ample time for that to go on floors. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Samantha, Varun and Citadel.

