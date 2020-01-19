Varun Dhawan showing off his washboard abs will set the internet on fire; See pics

Street Dancer 3D actor Varun Dhawan is seen working out in a gym and is showing off his well-built arms while doing some pull-ups.

is all geared up for the release of his upcoming dance drama Street Dancer 3D with , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva. The actor is currently busy promoting his film. He has been traveling to places for the promotions leaving no stone unturned. While the trailer and songs have received a great response from the viewers, the audiences are eagerly waiting for the film to release. Varun has been treating his fans with glimpses and some stunning promotional looks of him on his social media account.

Varun, who is known to be quite active on his Instagram, has treated his fans with some killer looks of himself. The actor is seen working out in a gym and is showing off his well-built arms while doing some pull-ups. Varun decided to go shirtless to show off his sculpted body and is donning a pair of jeans. In the second picture, Varun is showing off his washboard abs while spreading his hands wide donning his cool charm and cute smile. The actor's fans were definitely for a treat on Sunday.

Talking about Street Dancer 3D, directed by Remo D’Souza, the movie will also star Aparshakti Khurana, Sonam Bajwa and Dharmesh. The trailer showcased India Pakistan rivalry on to the dance floor between Varun and Shraddha aka Sahej and Inayat. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Street Dancer 3D will release on January 24, 2020. The film is a sequel to ABCD 2 and will mark the reunion of Varun and Shraddha on the big screen.

