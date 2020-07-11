  1. Home
Varun Dhawan shows fans how to do the most important thing before and after Yoga; Take a look

Varun Dhawan took to social media to share a photo in which he can be seen doing an important thing before and after practicing Yoga and it will surely leave you amazed.
Amid the lockdown, several Bollywood stars have taken up a different but new activity and have shared the same on social media with their fans. Some have taken up painting while others have turned to poetry. Actor Varun Dhawan has taken up Yoga amid lockdown and has been sharing videos and photos of himself practising the same at home. The Coolie No 1 actor has been a fitness lover and prior to lockdown, often was seen spending time at the gym. 

Recently, before heading for a virtual Yoga session with his trainer, Varun shared a photo of himself getting ready for it. The Coolie No 1 actor showed fans how he stretches before his Yoga session and highlighted the importance of stretching before and after any physical activity. In the photo that Varun shared, we can see him nail a ‘pigeon stretch on the table/ glute stretch modification’ before his Yoga session with the instructor. The actor is seen in a serious mode before the same. 

Varun shared the photo and tagged his instructor who reshared his photo and informed the fans that the yoga session was ‘sweat and tears’ with Varun. Varun captioned it as, “stretch.” 

Here is Varun Dhawan’s latest photo of stretching:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Varun has been spending time at home with his family. He also celebrated his birthday this year at home. On the work front, Varun will be seen in Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The film was originally slated to release on May 1, 2020. However, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, it got postponed. Now, as per recent reports, the film may release on January 1, 2021. However, nothing has been officially confirmed about it. 

