Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor can’t stop smiling as they pose for paps in the city; PICS

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor won fans' hearts with their adorable chemistry in the 2015 film ABCD 2. The two actors were spotted together today in the dream city of Mumbai, and their pictures would be an absolute treat for their fans.

Today, the paparazzi photographed Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor at the Andheri neighbourhood of Mumbai. Both the actors kept their outfits of the day rather casual and comfortable yet stylish. Varun was seen donning a bright blue tee-shirt which he styled with a pair of beige trousers. He wore a pair of sliders for footwear. On the other hand, Shraddha was seen wearing an olive-green spaghetti top along with a pair of white joggers. She kept her hair open, and was seen sans any makeup. Shraddha completed her casual look with a pair of orange slippers.

As the shutterbugs clicked them from a distance, Shraddha and Varun posed for pictures. The actors stood close and smiled warmly at the cameras. They also wore suave sunglasses posed in smile for a few photos.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s photos:

On the work front, Varun will be soon seen in Raj A Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. He also has the horror-drama Bhediya with Kriti Sanon in the pipeline. Apart from these, the actor will be featuring in Raj and DK’s action-packed series Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He also has Sanki with Sajid Nadiadwala.

Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film, where she will be sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time.

