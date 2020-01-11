Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor promote Street Dancer 3D in Gujarat; Fly customize kite during festival

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor were spotted promoting their upcoming dance drama Street Dancer 3D in Gujarat during the ongoing International Kite Festival.

and are busy birds these days as they are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D. The superstars, who have won millions of hearts with their impeccable dancing skills in ABCD 2, will once again be seen making everyone’s heart skip a beat with their dance prowess. While the fans are excited to see Varun and Shraddha spilling the magic on the big screen, the duo is also not leaving any stone unturned to reach the mass audience with the promotions of the movie.

The lead pair of Street Dancer 3D, who has been on a promotional spree these days, is currently promoting the movie in Gujarat. But for Gujarat promotions, Varun and Shraddha opted for a unique strategy as they were seen participating in the ongoing International Kite Festival in the city. This isn’t all. The team of Street Dancer 3D also bought a customized kite for Varun and Shraddha and the duo was seen flying the kite during the festival. In a video shared by Varun on social media, the duo was seen enjoying every bit of the kite festival during the promotions. While Varun wore a jazzy yellow coloured shirt with black trousers for the promotions, Shraddha looked stunning in her denim dress.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D promotions in Gujarat:

Talking about the movie, apart from Varun and Shraddha, Street Dancer 3D also stars Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva in key roles. Helmed by Remo D’Souza, the dance drama is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

