Varun Dhawan on Shraddha Kapoor: Street Dancer 3D touches our dynamic of unsaid love & unspoken friendship

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen together in Street Dancer 3D together. In a recent chat, Varun opened up his experience of reuniting with Shraddha after ABCD 2.

For many and have become on screen poster couple of dance as they have done ABCD together. Now, after their last dancing stint in the film, Varun and Shraddha are all set to set the screen ablaze with their chemistry and dance in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D. The trailer spelt out Varun and Shraddha’s rivals from India and Pakistan in a dance off. However, in real life, they are best of friends since their childhood.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Varun opened up about Street Dancer 3D co-star Shraddha. Varun was quizzed about his working relationship with Shraddha. He mentioned that with her, there is an unsaid love and unspoken bond of friendship. Varun said that besides being a great co-star, she loves dance like him. Varun revealed that at childhood birthday parties too, Shraddha and he used to compete with each other on the dance floor for the prize. He mentioned that he had a great time working with her in Street Dancer 3D.

Varun expressed his experience of working Shraddha was amazing and said, “Shraddha and I have been dancing since childhood, and have also been competitive about it since all the birthday parties that we used to dance at. Kaun first prize jeetega, aur kaun second, woh hamesha hum dono ke beech mein hota tha. She loves dancing and so do I. More than that, this film touches upon the dynamic that we share – that of unsaid love and unspoken friendship. Our characters are very interesting, and she is, of course, a great girl to work with.”

Meanwhile, at the trailer launch, Shraddha and Varun along with other co-actors like Nora Fatehi, Dharmesh, Punit J Pathak. Aparshakti Khurana and more broke into a flash mob in the middle of street. The film’s trailer was launched with much pomp and show and the first song, Muqabla featuring Prabhudheva has managed to garner the attention of everyone to the film. Street Dancer 3D will star Varun as Sahej and Shraddha as Inayat. It is directed by Remo D’Souza and is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

Credits :Hindustan Times

