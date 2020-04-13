Varun Dhawan shuts troll who calls him ‘Idiot’ for shaking hands with a Police Officer amid Coronavirus

Varun Dhawan shuts a troll who questioned him for not maintaining social distancing as the actor shared an old picture with a police. Take a look!

In the midst of the national crisis, when all of us are indoors due to the Coronavirus pandemic, B-town celebs have come forward to extend their support and show solidarity towards the relief fund to donate money and support the government. From , , Ajau Devgn, , Virat Kohli, to and others, a host of Bollywood actors have announced their donation towards various relief funds.

Now, , was also one of the first actors to come forward and announce his support towards the relief funds as he wrote, “I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will over come this. Desh hai toh hum hain.” Not just this, this Main Tera Hero actor also donated Rs 25 lakhs towards the Maharashtra’s CM’s fund as he wrote, “I pledge to contribute 25 lakhs to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray @CMOMaharashtra. We are with you sir.” Later, Varun Dhawan, who has been staying indoors with his family, thanked the Mumbai police, doctors and other workers for working to protect the country as he wrote, “A heartfelt thank you to the @MumbaiPolice who are tirelessly working day and night to keep us safe and protected. The least we can do for them is #StayHome Folded hand…” And today, when Varun Dhawan posted a throwback photo with a cop while the two are shaking hands and talking, a user questioned Varun Dhawan as to why is he not wearing his gloves and mask and as to why is he shaking hands with the police as the user wrote, “Where is social distancing, mask and gloves. Idiot is shaking hands with policeman risking him of infection. Bad example set by this actor.”

To this, Varun Dhawan clarified that this is a throwback photo and was clicked way before the Coronavirus pandemic as the Coolie No 1 actor wrote, “Idiot this is old picture clicked 2 months back love u…” On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite , and next, he will be seen in daddy David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan.

Idiot this is old picture clicked 2 months back love u https://t.co/K9XXKlESnm — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 13, 2020

