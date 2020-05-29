Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra Or Ranbir Kapoor; Which star looks the best with Alia Bhatt on screen? COMMENT

Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Ranbir Kapoor are the three handsome stars in Bollywood. Alia Bhatt has worked with all three of them. We’d like to know from you with whom do you think, Alia makes the best pair on screen? Tell us in the comments.

Among the popular actresses of the current generation, has been able to make a mark in Bollywood in her career span of 8 years. The gorgeous actress made her debut in 2012 with Student Of The Year and with her, and also made their debut. Alia was paired with both of them in the film, but eventually ended up with Sidharth’s character. Alia is now also working with in Brahmastra and fans have seen them together in ad campaigns too.

After SOTY, Alia worked with Sidharth and Varun in several films and fans loved her chemistry with both of them. With Varun, Alia did Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kalank. Their chemistry was loved and their fans called them ‘Varia.’ The on-screen chemistry resonated with their off-screen bond of friendship. Both Varun and Alia share a great friendship and have even appeared on Koffee With Karan together. Their fun and poking with each other reminds people of best friends and hence, fans love seeing them together on screen.

On the other hand, Alia also has worked with Sidharth Malhotra in Kapoor & Sons and their chemistry too was loved in the film. They worked in Student Of The Year 2 and there too, fans loved the intense love story that they shared on-screen as Shanaya and Abhimanyu. During the promotions of Kapoor & Sons, their banter too was loved. While they didn’t go on to work together post that, fans have several times desired to see them on screen again.

Coming to Ranbir and Alia, the duo is currently seeing each other on a personal note and also will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Even before the film has released, fans have been excited to see them together on the big screen. While they have made several public appearances together at events, awards shows and more, their on-screen debut together is highly awaited. Alia and Ranbir also recently did an ad campaign song too that went viral on social media. Hence, fan following for Ranbir and Alia also is on the rise.

Now, we’d like to know from you, between Varun, Sidharth and Ranbir, who do you think Alia Bhatt looks the best on screen with? Go ahead and tell us in the comments.

