Varun Dhawan smoothly promotes his film JugJugg Jeeyo while congratulating Alia Bhatt on her pregnancy

Varun Dhawan, who is good friends with mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt, has the bestest wish for her. The two made their big Bollywood debut together in Karan Johar’s 'Student of the Year'. Thereafter they also shared screen space in 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Kalank'. Meanwhile, in a recent interview with ETimes, the actor shared a cute message for Alia saying JugJugg Jeeyo. The Badlapur actor was referring to his recently released film JugJugg Jeeyo which is garnering positive reviews these days. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

Talking about his scene with Kiara Advani in the film and some of the reactions he received from the audience, Varun told the entertainment portal, "Our showdown scene that happened in the second half of the film, we are getting so much love for it. People are talking about it. As actors it is very creatively satisfying when that happens. When your craft gets lauded, especially in a commercial film, it feels great. There are so many scenes that every actor had their moment to shine and overall, the film is shining. It's giving a very nice feeling to people." He also said that he is glad to see the audience appreciating their work.

Varun Dhawan plays a married man in JugJugg Jeeyo who wants to divorce his wife, played by Kiara Advani in the film, but is unable to break the news to his parents, who are also on the verge of a divorce.

‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ is a romantic dramedy which presents a unique point of view about love and comes with a lot of humour. “Though the key characters of both the films are two couples, the treatment and the story are in completely different space. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu,” a source had earlier told Pinkvilla.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Amar Kaushik’s ‘Bhediya’ featuring Kriti Sanon as the leading lady and Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Bawaal’ with Janhvi Kapoor.