Varun Dhawan soulfully sings Humsafar from Badrinath Ki Dulhania; Fans call him ‘effortlessly adorable’

Varun Dhawan is one of the most popular actors from the current lot as he enjoys a massive fan following on social media. He has proved his mettle time and again with movies such as Badlapur, Street Dancer 3D among others. Apart from this, his Dulhania series with Alia Bhatt has a separate fan base. Hence, it would not be wrong in saying that since the release of his first film Student of the Year in 2012 till now, the 34-year-old actor has come a long way. Apart from acting and dancing to some hit numbers, the actor has got a beautiful voice and his recent video on social media is proof of it.

On Thursday, Varun indulged in an impromptu jam session to sing Hum Safar from his movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania, co-starring Alia Bhatt. He soulfully sang to the romantic number and broke the Internet with his voice. It was a treat for his fans as well as they could not stop gushing over his sweet voice. They showered the comment section with love and red heart emoticons. A fan also called him ‘effortlessly adorable’ after watching the video. A fan demanded another Dulhania series in the comment section.

Watch video here

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The movie is set to release on June 24 this year.

